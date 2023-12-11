Citigroup Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $256.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $244.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.80. 316,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,876. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

