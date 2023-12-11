REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.88

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 73182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

REV Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.79.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. REV Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 236.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

