Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.94 and last traded at $102.94. 103,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 463,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $14,083,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

