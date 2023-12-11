Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.30 and last traded at $140.34. Approximately 2,895,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,379,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.62.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 3.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,974.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,946,974.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,001 shares of company stock worth $30,395,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

