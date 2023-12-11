Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.63

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 406319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

