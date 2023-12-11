RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 12.5%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 175,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 55,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RT Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$719,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About RT Minerals

(Get Free Report)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.