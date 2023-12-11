Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.86

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 6916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

