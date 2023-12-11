Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.01

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 142977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.1652 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 126.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

