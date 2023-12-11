BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 5.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 120,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 551,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.03.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRC news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 27,500 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $94,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 30,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,661.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $771,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

