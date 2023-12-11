PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 4.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.81. 272,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,293,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $785.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

