Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
