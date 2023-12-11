Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

