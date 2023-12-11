Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

