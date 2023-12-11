SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 5.1%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 12,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 769,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

