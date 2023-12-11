United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 52-Week High at $505.84

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $505.84 and last traded at $504.50, with a volume of 126158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $495.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.81 and a 200-day moving average of $441.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

