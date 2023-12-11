Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 3.1%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.54. 229,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,418,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

