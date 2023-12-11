Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.03. 11,399,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 36,427,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

