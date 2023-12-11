Snowflake Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 78,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 62,485 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.99 on Monday, hitting $195.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average is $164.22. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,375 shares of company stock worth $34,502,743. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Snowflake by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

