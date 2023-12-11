Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $85.59 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 3.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $85,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

INTU traded up $11.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $585.18. 439,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

