Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.