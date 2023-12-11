BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 308 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $391.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.09. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $394.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

