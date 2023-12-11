Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% in the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.63. 1,722,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,111,402. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

