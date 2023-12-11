Braidwell LP Makes New $14.24 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $489.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.68 and a 200 day moving average of $509.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

