Nervos Network Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $143.84 million and $3.95 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00177163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.00558746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00407675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00117892 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,795,757,371 coins and its circulating supply is 43,121,388,919 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.