Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 85 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

