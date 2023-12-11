Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $622.67. 1,169,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,427. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $570.35 and its 200-day moving average is $528.04. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

