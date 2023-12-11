PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,822. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
