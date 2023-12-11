Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,545 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,535,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.