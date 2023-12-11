Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,674 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

PM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,273. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

