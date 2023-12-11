Investmark Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $317.10. 497,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,059. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

