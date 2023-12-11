Investmark Advisory Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.10. The company had a trading volume of 467,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,494. The firm has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.