Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Sells 62,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 2.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.46.

ADBE traded up $10.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $620.58. 679,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.04. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $628.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

