Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Has $181.49 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 286,535 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 7.1% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Netflix worth $181,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average of $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

