Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.29. 329,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average is $259.92. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $293.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

