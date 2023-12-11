Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Junto Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 4.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $163,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,877. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

