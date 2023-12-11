KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,000. Oracle accounts for 2.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,382. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. The firm has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

