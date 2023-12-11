Brunner (LON:BUT) Insider Purchases £56,181.84 in Stock

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) insider James Sharp purchased 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($14.45) per share, for a total transaction of £56,181.84 ($70,963.55).

James Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, James Sharp acquired 53 shares of Brunner stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,049 ($13.25) per share, for a total transaction of £555.97 ($702.25).

Brunner Stock Performance

Shares of BUT stock remained flat at GBX 1,135 ($14.34) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,047.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,054.06. The company has a market capitalization of £484.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,522.22 and a beta of 0.65. Brunner has a 12 month low of GBX 964 ($12.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,150 ($14.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Brunner Dividend Announcement

About Brunner

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Brunner’s payout ratio is 5,111.11%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

