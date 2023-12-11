8,086 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 68,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $508,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 883,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

