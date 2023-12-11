Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Purchases 6 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,817 ($35.58) per share, for a total transaction of £169.02 ($213.49).
Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,953 ($37.30) per share, for a total transaction of £147.65 ($186.50).
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 4 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,084 ($38.95) per share, for a total transaction of £123.36 ($155.82).
Diageo Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,811.50 ($35.51). 3,433,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,982.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,188.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,789.50 ($47.87).
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
