Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.52. 414,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,500. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

