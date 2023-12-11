Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,360 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.87. 1,674,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,698,774. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

