Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,284 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

LMT traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,036. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.67 and its 200-day moving average is $445.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.