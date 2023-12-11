EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.35. 1,281,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

