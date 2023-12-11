Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $846.44 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $846.44 million and approximately $36.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002323 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001724 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 983,952,433 coins and its circulating supply is 962,974,643 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.