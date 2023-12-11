Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.58. 8,153,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,316,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

