Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00088097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,370,302 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

