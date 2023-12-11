ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,233.612 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.8176874 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,139,537.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

