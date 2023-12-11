Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $169.63 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $169.63 million and $25.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002305 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,491,292 coins and its circulating supply is 177,492,076 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

