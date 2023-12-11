Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 158,535 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2,113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $277,340,000 after purchasing an additional 710,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.55.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.80. 536,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

