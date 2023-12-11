Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $370,968.94 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $370,968.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,674,161 coins and its circulating supply is 22,004,649 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

