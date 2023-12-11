Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $705.13

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $705.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,145,481 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,125,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00519821 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $93.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
