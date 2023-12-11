Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $15.76 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,761,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. 70,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

